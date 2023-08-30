tomiNet (TOMI) Trading Up 39.5% Over Last 7 Days

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last week, tomiNet has traded 39.5% higher against the US dollar. One tomiNet token can now be bought for $3.35 or 0.00012287 BTC on major exchanges. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $249.79 million and approximately $18.32 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About tomiNet

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,560,384 tokens. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 3.34796521 USD and is up 5.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $20,604,803.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

