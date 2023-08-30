Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:TRINL)

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.
Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of TRINL opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12.
Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
- Stock Average Calculator
- How to Capitalize on Netflix’s Accelerating Recovery
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 5 Undervalued Stocks To Secure Your High Yield Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.