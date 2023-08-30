Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:TRINL)

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TRINL opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Company Profile

high-growth venture capital-backed companies turn to trinity capital investment (trinity) as a preferred option for venture loans and equipment leases to fuel their growth and extend their runway. since 2008, trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs.

