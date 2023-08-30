Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Short Interest Down 20.7% in August

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUPGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,680,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the July 31st total of 10,940,000 shares. Currently, 24.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE TUP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,943,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,694,583. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. The company has a market cap of $110.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.66. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $11.74.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

