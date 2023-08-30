Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Trading 2.7% Higher

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.38 and last traded at $52.38. 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stock Up 2.3 %

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.06.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. The Group operates 75 shopping centres in 12 countries, including 39 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centres attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers.

