Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems updated its Q3 guidance to $1.26-1.27 EPS.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.59. 1,145,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,980. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $211.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.57.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109 in the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,181,000 after acquiring an additional 323,959 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after acquiring an additional 279,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,496,000 after acquiring an additional 58,544 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,961,000 after acquiring an additional 486,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

