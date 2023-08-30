Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems updated its Q3 guidance to $1.26-1.27 EPS.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE VEEV traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.59. 1,145,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,980. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.20 and its 200-day moving average is $184.28. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $211.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 25.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,961,000 after purchasing an additional 486,588 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,181,000 after purchasing an additional 323,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Veeva Systems by 649.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 333,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,750,000 after purchasing an additional 288,629 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.