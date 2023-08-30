Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.00–$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE VSCO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,506,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,027. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.26). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 112.91% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.



Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

Read More

