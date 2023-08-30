Walken (WLKN) Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Walken (WLKN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Walken has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Walken has a total market cap of $4.21 million and $1.30 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Walken Token Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,118,686 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

