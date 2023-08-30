Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 43,755 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,890,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,755 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.75% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,665,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,208,055,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,391,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after buying an additional 720,823 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TMO traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $558.58. The company had a trading volume of 462,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,355. The company has a market cap of $215.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $536.74 and a 200 day moving average of $543.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $14,125,960 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

