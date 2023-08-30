WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.44 and last traded at $30.47. Approximately 200,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 259,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $693.28 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average is $29.59.

Get WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 76,368 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after buying an additional 268,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.