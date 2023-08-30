Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,882.13

Shares of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,882.13 ($23.73) and traded as low as GBX 304 ($3.83). Worldwide Healthcare Trust shares last traded at GBX 307 ($3.87), with a volume of 877,391 shares.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,824.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,711.33. The company has a market cap of £185.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2,214.29 and a beta of 0.38.

About Worldwide Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.