Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Market Cap Hits $70.00 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $70.00 million and $50,603.99 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,090,931,619 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,090,850,451 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05291468 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $112,475.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

