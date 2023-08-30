Wrapped HBAR Price Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $181,061.07 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,083,237,217 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,083,237,217.213493 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05520523 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $404,065.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

