XYO (XYO) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $42.23 million and $334,509.36 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017807 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00014430 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,250.91 or 1.00031875 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000071 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

