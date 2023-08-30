YETI (NYSE:YETI) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.11

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.11 and last traded at $49.05, with a volume of 609888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.15.

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of YETI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in YETI during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,465,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 998,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 9.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

