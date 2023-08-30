ZClassic Price Hits $0.0487 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0487 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $452,725.28 and $26.88 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00095959 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00048729 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00028574 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

