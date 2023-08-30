ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZTO. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

ZTO stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.50. 5,906,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,021. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.74. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 244,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.3% during the first quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 175,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,378,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,905,000 after buying an additional 889,913 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

