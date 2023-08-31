11 Capital Partners LP Has $17.35 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

11 Capital Partners LP increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises approximately 8.6% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $17,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $19.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.50. 19,227,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,684. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $128.48 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.95.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

