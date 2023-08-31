257,628 Shares in Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) Acquired by Must Asset Management Inc.

Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 257,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000. Eneti makes up 5.9% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Must Asset Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Eneti as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eneti by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NETI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.83. 124,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,766. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. Eneti Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $418.55 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Eneti ( NYSE:NETI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 million. Eneti had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eneti Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NETI shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eneti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Eneti Inc engages in offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

