abrdn Global Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Trading 1% Higher

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.13. 30,091 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 59,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

abrdn Global Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 48.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

