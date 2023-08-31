Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is Must Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Must Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,802 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 5.0% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 62,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 70,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 717.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 476,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,772,000 after acquiring an additional 418,120 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.0 %

ATVI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,674,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,518,198. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $93.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.37.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

