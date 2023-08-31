aelf Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, aelf has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $189.84 million and approximately $14.08 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009310 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001554 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002358 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,487,667 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

