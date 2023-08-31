Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Trading Up 25%

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Free Report) rose 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 223,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 106,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.09 million during the quarter. Aequus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,569.60% and a negative net margin of 259.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aequus Pharmaceuticals

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Vistitan, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Evolve dry eye products for various symptoms involved with dry eye disease and blepharitis, including discomfort, stinging, burning, and dryness; and preservative free ophthalmic product.

