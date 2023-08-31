AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Short Interest Down 9.4% in August

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,900 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 725,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
NASDAQ AVAV traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $97.03. 155,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.47. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.60. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $74.91 and a 12 month high of $112.39.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 32.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AVAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.75.
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.
