AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Short Interest Down 9.4% in August

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,900 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 725,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ AVAV traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $97.03. 155,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.47. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.60. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $74.91 and a 12 month high of $112.39.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 32.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,468,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $457,013,000 after buying an additional 50,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after buying an additional 80,680 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,616,000 after buying an additional 15,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AeroVironment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,272,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 846,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,601,000 after purchasing an additional 101,681 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.75.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

