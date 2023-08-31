AES (NYSE:AES) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Get AES alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AES

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.93. 5,254,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,221,902. AES has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AES will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AES

In other news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy purchased 12,500 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter worth $35,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AES

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.