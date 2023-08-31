Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.9% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.35. 28,129,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,538,441. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $138.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,787 shares of company stock worth $8,950,675 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

