Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,787 shares of company stock worth $8,950,675. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.35. 28,129,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,538,441. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $138.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

