Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ambarella updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA opened at $60.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.97. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $99.86.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ambarella from $89.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,285 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $188,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $188,512.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $689,971.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,204 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ambarella by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Ambarella by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.