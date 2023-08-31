American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $76.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average is $62.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $78.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 6.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in American Woodmark by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMWD. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

