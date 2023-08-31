AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Sandbar Asset Management LLP

Sandbar Asset Management LLP cut its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for about 3.1% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.5 %

AME traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.51. 713,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,060. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $110.87 and a one year high of $164.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.40.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

