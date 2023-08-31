Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, September 12th

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Tuesday, September 12th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, September 11th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 17.0 %

AMPE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,945. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPE. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166,979 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

