Analyzing Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) and Tredegar (NYSE:TG)

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) and Tredegar (NYSE:TG) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Haynes International pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Tredegar pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Haynes International pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tredegar pays out -77.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tredegar has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Tredegar is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Haynes International has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tredegar has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

97.1% of Haynes International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Tredegar shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Haynes International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Tredegar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Haynes International and Tredegar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haynes International $490.46 million 1.27 $45.09 million $3.55 13.75 Tredegar $938.56 million 0.18 $28.45 million ($0.67) -7.51

Haynes International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tredegar. Tredegar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haynes International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Haynes International and Tredegar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haynes International 7.88% 11.41% 6.76% Tredegar -2.86% 2.93% 1.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Haynes International and Tredegar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haynes International 0 0 4 0 3.00 Tredegar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Haynes International presently has a consensus price target of $60.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.44%. Given Haynes International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Haynes International is more favorable than Tredegar.

Summary

Haynes International beats Tredegar on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment. The company's CRA products are used in various applications, including chemical processing, power plant emissions control, and hazardous waste treatment. Its products also have applications in flue-gas desulfurization, oil and gas, waste incineration, industrial heat treating, automotive, thermocouples, sensors and instrumentation, biopharmaceuticals, solar, and nuclear fuel. In addition, the company produces products as seamless and welded tubulars, as well as in slab, bar, billet, and wire forms. It sells its products primarily through direct sales organizations, and network of independent distributors and sales agents. Haynes International, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Kokomo, Indiana.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors. The PE Films segment offers single- and multi-layer surface protection films for protecting components of flat panel displays that are used in televisions, monitors, notebooks, smart phones, tablets, e-readers, and digital signage under the UltraMask, ForceField, ForceField PEARL, and Pearl A brands. This segment also provides thin-gauge films as overwrap for bathroom tissue and paper towels, as well as polyethylene overwrap films and films for other markets. The Flexible Packaging Films segment offers polyester-based films for food packaging and industrial applications under the Terphane, Ecophane, and Sealphane brands. Tredegar Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

