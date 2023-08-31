Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Short Interest Update

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,163. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,059,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter worth $5,816,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 10.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 13.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,163,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,069,000 after purchasing an additional 259,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1,327.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,969,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,350 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

