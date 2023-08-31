Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Acquired by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX raised its position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Artesian Resources accounts for about 1.5% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,771,000 after purchasing an additional 224,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,845,000 after acquiring an additional 115,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 66,776 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artesian Resources in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Artesian Resources stock remained flat at $46.16 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,242. The company has a market cap of $474.06 million, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.44.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.284 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.28%.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

