ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 102,500 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI Physical Therapy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $472,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 594,990 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 32,416 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ATIP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.02. 4,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,555. The company has a market cap of $37.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.40. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $62.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy ( NYSE:ATIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($15.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($12.30). The firm had revenue of $172.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.17 million. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative net margin of 40.75% and a negative return on equity of 184.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy will post -15.5 EPS for the current year.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

