Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG – Get Free Report) were up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 93,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 414% from the average daily volume of 18,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Aurora Spine Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30.

About Aurora Spine

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and distribution of minimally invasive interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. The company offers interspinous process lumbar fusion devices, such as the ZIP, ZIP ULTRA, ZIP LP, and ZIP-51 for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; and Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provide spacing and stability between the vertebrae while bone grows to complete the fusion process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Spine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Spine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.