Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133,627 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 430,933 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for 3.9% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.53% of Autodesk worth $235,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 733 shares of company stock valued at $153,279. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.94. 1,729,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,768. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $233.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.28.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

