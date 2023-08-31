Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Short Interest Update

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the first quarter worth about $1,191,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Autohome by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 526,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,109,000 after acquiring an additional 130,650 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Autohome by 19.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 459,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,385,000 after acquiring an additional 74,363 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter worth about $1,919,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Autohome by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,011,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATHM shares. StockNews.com cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Autohome from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Autohome Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,656. Autohome has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Autohome had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $252.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Further Reading

