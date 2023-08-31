Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 805,800 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 754,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 255,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Avanos Medical Trading Down 0.8 %

AVNS traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.03. 423,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,535. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.68 million, a PE ratio of -27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.10). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $169.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AVNS shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. CL King started coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 134.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 302.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

