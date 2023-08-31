AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,300 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 471,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 455,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in AXT by 2,349.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AXT by 234.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in AXT during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AXT during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AXT during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.60. 123,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,948. The company has a market cap of $113.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.99. AXT has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $9.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that AXT will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AXT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AXT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

