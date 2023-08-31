Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the July 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander (Brasil)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 993.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 597,926 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 124,382 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSBR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.25.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

NYSE BSBR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 592,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were given a $0.0841 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.