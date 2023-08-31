Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Short Interest Update

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,400 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 298,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Bank First Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BFC traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.63. The stock had a trading volume of 22,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,618. Bank First has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.12.

Get Bank First alerts:

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $49.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.90 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 27.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank First will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank First Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bank First

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bank First by 27.8% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bank First by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bank First by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Bank First by 9.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Bank First by 56.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank First Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.