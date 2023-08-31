Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS opened at $47.63 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $57.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.47.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7801 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

