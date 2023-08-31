Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.31

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 154600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark increased their target price on Banyan Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.55 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Banyan Gold Stock Down 1.6 %

About Banyan Gold

The company has a market cap of C$89.62 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.38.

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

