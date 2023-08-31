Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BTDPY shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 545 ($6.87) to GBX 495 ($6.24) in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 511 ($6.44) to GBX 493 ($6.21) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 390 ($4.92) to GBX 370 ($4.66) in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $478.00.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BTDPY

Barratt Developments Trading Down 2.5 %

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Shares of BTDPY traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,150. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50.

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.