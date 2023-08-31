Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) vs. Hire Technologies (OTCMKTS:HIRRF) Critical Comparison

Hire Technologies (OTCMKTS:HIRRF – Get Free Report) and Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hire Technologies and Barrett Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hire Technologies N/A N/A N/A Barrett Business Services 4.39% 26.72% 6.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of Barrett Business Services shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Barrett Business Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hire Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrett Business Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Barrett Business Services has a consensus target price of $104.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. Given Barrett Business Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Barrett Business Services is more favorable than Hire Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hire Technologies and Barrett Business Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hire Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Barrett Business Services $1.05 billion 0.61 $47.27 million $6.68 14.32

Barrett Business Services has higher revenue and earnings than Hire Technologies.

Summary

Barrett Business Services beats Hire Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hire Technologies

Hire Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides human resources services in Canada. The company offers full-time, part-time, and temporary staffing solutions in light-industrial, waste management, and health care sectors. It also provides on-occurrence permanent placement and recurring contract placement services; market intelligence, insight into technology trends, salary surveys, and broader career counselling services; executive search services to construction and real estate industries; and HR consulting services. In addition, the company engages in building a network of staffing, IT, and HR consulting companies. Hire Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce. The company also provides staffing and recruiting services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignment, contract staffing, direct placement, and long-term or indefinite-term on-site management services. It serves electronics manufacturers, light-manufacturing industries, agriculture-based companies, transportation and shipping enterprises, food processors, telecommunications companies, public utilities, general contractors in various construction-related fields, restaurant franchises, and professional services firms. Barrett Business Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

