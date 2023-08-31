Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.87 EPS

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 34.74% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.28) EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Big Lots Stock Performance
Shares of BIG stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Institutional Trading of Big Lots
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 376.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Big Lots by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.
