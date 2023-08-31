BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $1,510,453.10 in Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 13,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,510,453.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,964,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
BILL Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of BILL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.42. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $175.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BILL by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BILL in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in BILL by 41.3% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BILL in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in BILL by 7.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BILL Company Profile
BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
