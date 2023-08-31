BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) SVP Germaine Cota Sells 890 Shares

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) SVP Germaine Cota sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $96,956.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,304.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
BILL Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of BILL stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $115.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.35 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.86 and its 200-day moving average is $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $175.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BILL by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,748,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,383,000 after acquiring an additional 497,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BILL by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,188 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter valued at $210,964,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,809,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,426,000 after acquiring an additional 87,878 shares during the last quarter.
BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
