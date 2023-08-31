Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in August

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Billerud AB (publ) Price Performance

BLRDF remained flat at $7.50 during trading on Thursday. Billerud AB has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $15.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12.

Get Billerud AB (publ) alerts:

About Billerud AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Board Product area, Paper Product area, and Solutions & Other segments. The Board Product area segment manufacture and sells liquid packaging board, carton board, and containerboard, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages as well as consumer and luxury goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Billerud AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billerud AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.